Dr. Nicholas Farrell, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (57)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Farrell, MD

Dr. Nicholas Farrell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Farrell works at Maryland Oncology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD and Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thalassemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farrell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Rockville
    9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231
  2. 2
    Maryland Oncology - Bethesda
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231
  3. 3
    Maryland Oncology - Columbia
    10710 Charter Dr Ste G020, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 964-2212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Thalassemia
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Over the years, I have seen Dr. Farrell as my hematologist for a rare blood disorder. He has always been professional, caring, and thinking of the best approaches for me in health situations. He is prompt and thorough in his explanations and follow through. I highly recommend him!
    Linda P. — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Farrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821291477
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farrell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farrell has seen patients for Anemia, Thalassemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

