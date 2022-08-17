See All Neurosurgeons in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Nicholas Ferraro, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Ferraro, MD

Dr. Nicholas Ferraro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Ferraro works at SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferraro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates
    1600 W College St Ste 690, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-9260
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott and White
    1650 W College St, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 481-1588
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Baylor Scott & White Primary Care At the Star
    3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 910, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-9260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Meningiomas
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Treatment frequency



Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Nicholas Ferraro, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457644205
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

