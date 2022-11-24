Dr. Nicholas Fettman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fettman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Fettman, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Fettman, MD
Dr. Nicholas Fettman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fettman's Office Locations
West Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery301 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 379-9646
Oxnard Office1700 N Rose Ave Ste 460, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 983-0395
West Coast ENT2876 Sycamore Dr Ste 303, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 527-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
fixed my 50 years of sinus problems.
About Dr. Nicholas Fettman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University
- Ohio State University College of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Dr. Fettman works at
