Dr. Nicholas Fiacco, MD

Internal Medicine
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Fiacco, MD

Dr. Nicholas Fiacco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fiacco works at UNC Hospitals Outpatient Center at Eastowne (Cardiology) in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fiacco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Unc Hospitals Outpatient Center At
    100 Eastowne Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-2950
  2. 2
    AMM Healthcare Cary
    530 New Waverly Pl Ste 101, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 650-6066
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Unc Hospital Vascular Clinic At Meadowmont
    300 Meadowmont Village Cir Ste 202, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-2950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon

About Dr. Nicholas Fiacco, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093042095
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fiacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fiacco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiacco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

