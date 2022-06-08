See All Pediatric Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD

Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Fiore works at Pediatric Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fiore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Surgery Associates
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthfirst
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2022
    Jun 08, 2022
Professional surgeon who has an excellent bedside manner with children and their families. He helped us through a difficult time post pull-through surgery done by another surgeon. He was patient and kind. Thank you Dr. Fiore!
Kim Manfredi — Jun 08, 2022
    Kim Manfredi — Jun 08, 2022
    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962401893
    Fellowship
    • Riley Hospital For Children
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Fiore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fiore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fiore works at Pediatric Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Fiore’s profile.

    Dr. Fiore has seen patients for Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

