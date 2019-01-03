Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzsimons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD
Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Fitzsimons' Office Locations
1
Urology Specialists/Carolinas10650 Park Rd Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 530-8288
2
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Pllc-park Rd10660 Park Rd Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 541-8207
3
Atrium Health Pineville10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 541-8207
4
Atrium Health University City8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 541-8207
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So far so good Can't see any blood
About Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1275708125
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzsimons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzsimons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzsimons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzsimons has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzsimons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzsimons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzsimons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzsimons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzsimons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.