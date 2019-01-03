See All Urologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD

Urology
3.2 (15)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD

Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Fitzsimons works at Urology Specialists/Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fitzsimons' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialists/Carolinas
    10650 Park Rd Ste 320, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 530-8288
  2. 2
    Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Pllc-park Rd
    10660 Park Rd Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 541-8207
  3. 3
    Atrium Health Pineville
    10628 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 541-8207
  4. 4
    Atrium Health University City
    8800 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 541-8207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Jan 03, 2019
    So far so good Can't see any blood
    Richard Natale in Weddington, NC — Jan 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275708125
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Fitzsimons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzsimons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzsimons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzsimons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzsimons works at Urology Specialists/Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Fitzsimons’s profile.

    Dr. Fitzsimons has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzsimons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzsimons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzsimons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzsimons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzsimons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

