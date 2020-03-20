Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD
Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
1
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Arizona Dermatology Scottsdale4835 E Cactus Rd Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 396-0851
3
Arizona Dermatology Gilbert4001 E Baseline Rd Ste 202, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (602) 396-0851
4
Arizona Dermatology Skin Cancer Brachytherapy Treatment Center16620 N 40th St Ste C3, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 396-0851
5
Arizona Dermatology Phoenix2224 W Northern Ave Ste 202, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Directions (602) 396-0851
6
Show Low1500 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (602) 396-0851
- 7 36780 N Lone Eagle Pt, Carefree, AZ 85377 Directions (520) 795-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Mutual of Omaha
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flores?
Dr. Flores is an outstanding physician. He is friendly with a self-assured demeanor exuding confidence without arrogance. He is careful, thorough, listens well - solicits patient involvement in treatment, is concise yet complete in his explanations of treatment while using easily understood everyday vocabulary. His extraordinary communication skills are a real strength and projects his compassion. The Cyber Knife radiation is shrinking my brain tumor.
About Dr. Nicholas Flores, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1013970714
Education & Certifications
- Shadyside Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
