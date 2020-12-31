See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD

Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.

Dr. Flugstad works at Overlake Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Blatner, MD
Dr. Michael Blatner, MD
3.9 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Bryan McIntosh, MD
Dr. Bryan McIntosh, MD
3.9 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Maurice, MD
Dr. Peter Maurice, MD
4.2 (81)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Flugstad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Office
    1600 116th Ave NE Ste 204, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-5133
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Flugstad Plastic Surgery
    2950 Northup Way Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-5133
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Denton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flugstad?

    Dec 31, 2020
    I am very fortunate to have been recommended to Dr. Flugstad after a very traumatic injury requiring multiple procedures. My family and I immediately knew we were in safe hands after our first visit where my specialized plan was clearly mapped out and communicated. He is an incredibly talented surgeon that also genuinely cares about you as a person, your expectations and your individual goals. Easy to reach and constantly checking in throughout the healing process, he surrounds himself with a top notch and knowledgeable staff that make you feel at home. My outcome is better than my family and I ever could have hoped for or expected… nothing short of amazing. I am forever thankful for Dr. Flugstad and my care under his watch. I highly recommend him if ever in need of a highly skilled plastic surgeon.
    — Dec 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Flugstad to family and friends

    Dr. Flugstad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Flugstad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD.

    About Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801069182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hunstad Kortesis Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flugstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flugstad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flugstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flugstad works at Overlake Plastic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Flugstad’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flugstad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flugstad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flugstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flugstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicholas Flugstad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.