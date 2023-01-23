Dr. Nicholas Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Fuller, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Fuller, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.
Locations
Interventional Pain Doctors - Beverly Hills8929 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 617-3624Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Pain Doctors - La Canada Flintridge1113 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 Directions (424) 587-3019
Interventional Pain Doctors - Long Beach200 W Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (747) 577-8942Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (657) 452-3352Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Interventional Pain Doctors - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 304-9407
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuller?
great provider, took care of my pain
About Dr. Nicholas Fuller, MD
- Pain Management
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154382463
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fuller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
350 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
