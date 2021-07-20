Dr. Nicholas Fussell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fussell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Fussell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Fussell, DPM
Dr. Nicholas Fussell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Fussell's Office Locations
Nashville Family Footcare, PLLC2400 Patterson St Ste 123, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-2200Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Evelyn M. Frye Clinical Associates PC310 25th Ave N Ste 204, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fussell probably saved my daughters foot. After almost a year of pain and a few doctors she was referred to Dr Fussell. He was caring and knowledgeable. We are thankful for Dr Fussell and would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Nicholas Fussell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fussell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fussell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fussell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fussell has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fussell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fussell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fussell.
