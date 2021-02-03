Overview

Dr. Nicholas Gatz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Gatz works at UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITAL in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Merriam, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.