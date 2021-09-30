Dr. Gourtzelis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Gourtzelis, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Gourtzelis, MD
Dr. Nicholas Gourtzelis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Mercy Hospital South, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Gourtzelis' Office Locations
Saint Louis10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 374B, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-9669
St Louis Renal Care Dba Fresenius Medical Care13134 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 843-7390
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
- Mercy Hospital South
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Gourtzelis to anyone, anytime. He is brilliant and compassionate. He goes the extra mile and explains everything to you in a way you can understand. He takes his time to address your questions. Best MD I have ever had.
About Dr. Nicholas Gourtzelis, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Greek
- 1790734994
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
