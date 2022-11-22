Dr. Nicholas Gove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Gove, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Gove, MD
Dr. Nicholas Gove, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE.
Dr. Gove's Office Locations
Nebraska Orthopaedic Center6900 A St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 436-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Crete Area Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to work with and explains things very well! Our 2nd time seeing him (2 different sport related injuries) and both he was awesome!
About Dr. Nicholas Gove, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Gove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gove has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gove.
