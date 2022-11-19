Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Greco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Greco, MD
Dr. Nicholas Greco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Dr. Greco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Greco's Office Locations
-
1
Carepoint East Spine Center543 Taylor Ave, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 293-2663
-
2
Physical Therapy At Outpatient Care Gahanna920 N Hamilton Rd Ste 600, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 366-4332
-
3
The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Ins300 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-2663Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greco?
Best Doctor. Excellent and expert. Cares about patient and explains and helps with everything before and after surgery.
About Dr. Nicholas Greco, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1659652428
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco works at
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.