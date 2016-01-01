Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD
Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Gregg's Office Locations
Rochester - Neuro200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nicholas Gregg, MD
- Neurology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1528401296
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
