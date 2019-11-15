See All Hand Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Nicholas Haddock, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Haddock, MD

Dr. Nicholas Haddock, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.

Dr. Haddock works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haddock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-3118
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Chronic Neck Pain
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 15, 2019
    Nov 15, 2019

I was so excited to have the opportunity to have the very best surgeon through my breast cancer breast reconstruction. I knew of Dr. Haddock exquisite reputation even before my first visit (I'm researcher) and through it all he absolutely lived up to his reputation and beyond. He did a reconstruction, lift, and reduction after my partial mastectomy and it turned out beautifully. EVERY other doctor that I've had to see since the surgery has literally said WOW your surgeon did a great job, I just say, "I know! Hugh!". He is also very good at listening and truly caring about you as a patient. I am going to have to have more surgery and I can't stand the though of anybody but Dr. Haddock doing that. He is the best! A Hollywood Plastic Surgeon in Dallas Texas!! Thank you Dr. Haddock for being so good at what you do. And, thank you for being "my" doctor. I hold you in the highest respect!
    Shirley — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Nicholas Haddock, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164674651
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Haddock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haddock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haddock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haddock works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Haddock’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

