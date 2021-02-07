Overview of Dr. Nicholas Harding, MD

Dr. Nicholas Harding, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Texas Tech University|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harding works at Central Virginia Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.