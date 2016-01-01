See All General Surgeons in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Nicholas Harris, MD

General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Nicholas Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.

Dr. Harris works at Rapides Surgical Specialists in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rapides Surgical Specialists
    201 4th St Ste 5B, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 767-0605
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Nicholas Harris, MD

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548551286
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
