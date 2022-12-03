Overview

Dr. Nicholas Hartog, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin - Affiliated Hospitals (GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Hartog works at SHMG Allergy & Immunology - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogammaglobulinemia, Drug or Food Challenge and Immunodeficiency Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.