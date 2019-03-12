Dr. Nicholas Heath, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Heath, DPM
Dr. Nicholas Heath, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Tacoma Office7808 Pacific Ave Ste 4, Tacoma, WA 98408 Directions
Dr. Heath fixed a long over due hammer toe for me. I couldn't be happier and didn't realize how bad I was suffering with it for the last 10 years. He was so caring and took super care of me. Best part is my toe is nice and straight and doesn't roll under my foot any more. I can't thank Dr. Heath enough!
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- St. Anthony Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Dr. Heath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heath using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heath has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath.
