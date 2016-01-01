Overview

Dr. Nicholas Hinds, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from American University of The CaribbeanSchool of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Hinds works at Northeast Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.