Overview of Dr. Nicholas Horangic, MD

Dr. Nicholas Horangic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Horangic works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.