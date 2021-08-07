Dr. Nicholas Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Horton, MD
Dr. Nicholas Horton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare - Sylvania5700 Monroe St Unit 103, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 843-7996
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
Dr. Horton is a great Dr.! He took the time to explain things to me and was very reassuring as I was quite nervous before the procedure. I would highly recommend!
- Henry Ford Health System Detroit, Michigan
- Cleveland Clinic Fdntn
- Wright State University
Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
