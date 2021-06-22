Overview of Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM

Dr. Nicholas Hugentobler, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Gallup, NM. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, San Juan Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hugentobler works at Animas Foot & Ankle in Gallup, NM with other offices in Farmington, NM and Durango, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.