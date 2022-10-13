Dr. Nicholas Jonas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Jonas, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Jonas, MD
Dr. Nicholas Jonas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Jonas works at
Dr. Jonas' Office Locations
-
1
Overlake Neuroscience Institute1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-6560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jonas?
Dr. Jonas has an immense wealth of knowledge and came referred to me as a 'life saver.' Highly recommended.
About Dr. Nicholas Jonas, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1003132234
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jonas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jonas works at
Dr. Jonas has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.