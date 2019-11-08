See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Nicholas Jones, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (21)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Jones, MD

Dr. Nicholas Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Nip & Tuck Plastic Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nip & Tuck Plastic Surgery Atlanta
    3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atypical Mole
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Atypical Mole
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2019
    Dr. Jones is the best plastic surgeon in Atlanta! During my visit Dr. Jones overwhelmed me with information. I was happy as I had a lot of questions and he gave me all the answers and information I wanted and then some. I went to him for a breast lift and I have 20 year old boobs again!
    — Nov 08, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Jones, MD
    Dr. Jones' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Jones

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Nicholas Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972711844
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Mississippi
    Residency
    • Georgia Regents University
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
