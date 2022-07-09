Overview of Dr. Nicholas Karanikolas, MD

Dr. Nicholas Karanikolas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Karanikolas works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.