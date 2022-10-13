See All Plastic Surgeons in Farmington, CT
Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD

Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford and Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Karter works at Connecticut Facial Plastic Surgery in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Karter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Facial Plastic Surgery
    499 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 676-2473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Connecticut Children's - Hartford
  • Hartford Hospital

Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 13, 2022
    Dr. Karter was amazing!!! He was so great at explaining the whole process from start to finish with my rhinoplasty and septoplasty. Dr. Karter listened to everything I asked and wanted in regards to my nose appearance. Could not be happier with the results and how attentive he was! Highly highly recommend him for any procedure, especially a rhinoplasty.
    Kaitlyn — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023371549
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, The Langsdon Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Bridgeport
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karter works at Connecticut Facial Plastic Surgery in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Karter’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Karter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

