Overview of Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD

Dr. Nicholas Karter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford and Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Karter works at Connecticut Facial Plastic Surgery in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.