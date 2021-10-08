Overview

Dr. Nicholas Karyotakis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Crete / School Of Health Sciences/ Division Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Karyotakis works at GastroIntestinal BioSciences in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.