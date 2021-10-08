Dr. Karyotakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Karyotakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Karyotakis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Crete / School Of Health Sciences/ Division Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Wireless Diagnostic2080 Century Park E Ste 1206, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 282-0525
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Digestive issues - Dr. Karyotakis is one of the best Gastrologists I have ever seen and i have seen quite a few. He is attentive, caring, and responsive. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nicholas Karyotakis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1922072826
Education & Certifications
- University Of Crete / School Of Health Sciences/ Division Of Medicine
