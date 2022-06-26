Overview of Dr. Nicholas Kenney, MD

Dr. Nicholas Kenney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lagrange, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Kenney works at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics Corbin in Lagrange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY and Shelbyville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.