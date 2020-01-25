Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Kim, MD
Dr. Nicholas Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Clinics and Surgery Center909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 672-7422Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Salt Lake Clinic389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 282-2500Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I experienced a freak accident while traveling and had to have surgery on my pinkie. Dr. Kim saw me for the follow-up visit and pin removal. I thought he was really kind, gentle and very knowledgeable. I really appreciated his bedside manner and the care I received from his wonderful nurse.
About Dr. Nicholas Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1073837506
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.