Dr. Nicholas Kim, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
Call for new patient details
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Kim, MD

Dr. Nicholas Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Kim works at University Of Minnesota Health Clinics And Surgery Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinics and Surgery Center
    909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 672-7422
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Salt Lake Clinic
    389 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 282-2500
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nicholas Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073837506
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

