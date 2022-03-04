See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Nicholas Koehler, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Koehler, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Koehler works at Maria Carmen Wilson P.a in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maria Carmen Wilson P.a
    6 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-7713
  2. 2
    Nicholas Koehler P.A.
    5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 328-8714
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    215 N Howard Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 328-8714

Hospital Affiliations
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Headache
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 04, 2022
    Spent a lot of time with Dr Koehler. He was very detailed and listened to all the information that my husband wanted to share. He was focused on the concerns and gave us more details about the why and how his problems are happening which is more than any other dr we have ever been too has done. He also gave us next steps and possibilities. Dr Koehler gave us more hope than we have had in over ten years. Thank you
    — Mar 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Koehler, MD
    About Dr. Nicholas Koehler, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538373105
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
