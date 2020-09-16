Dr. Nicholas Kondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Kondo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Kondo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Saratoga Hospital6 Care Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-4101
Capital Cardiology Associates PC7 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot believe some of these reviews. Dr. Kondo is if anything a great listener who respects my opinion On how I’m feeling. He has been readily available in timely circumstances and leaves no stone unturned. Both my husband and I go to him and love him.
About Dr. Nicholas Kondo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1508834540
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kondo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.