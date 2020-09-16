Overview

Dr. Nicholas Kondo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Kondo works at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.