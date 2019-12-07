Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kongoasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norcross, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
Reproductive Health Medicine & Gynecology / The Center for Restorative Reproductive Surgery3965 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 100, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions (770) 416-0000Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough great things about Dr. K and the staff at the CRRS. He is thorough, responsive, compassionate, has fantastic bedside manner, and most importantly is a talented surgeon. I would highly recommend him, especially if a major goal of your surgery is to overcome infertility. He approaches infertility from multiple angles (not only excising endometriosis). I know this method is successful, because after 4 years of infertility, I am 26 weeks pregnant with my first miracle baby. In September 2018, Dr. K excised my Stage IV endometriosis, performed a selective chromotubation, D&C, endometrial biopsy, bilateral endometriomas removed, and appendectomy. My surgery was about 4.5 hours long and I stayed in the hospital overnight. We’re from VA so we did have to stay in Atlanta for two days following discharge before going home. Dr. K is fantastic at managing pain and checked in with me frequently post-op to make sure I was healing well and did not have any concerns.
About Dr. Nicholas Kongoasa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376895946
Education & Certifications
- Center For Endometriosis Care
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Royal Free Hospital - University of London
- University of Manchester / Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry And Nursing
Dr. Kongoasa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
