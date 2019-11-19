Dr. Nicholas Kozlov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Kozlov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Kozlov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kozlov works at
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Medical Clinic620 10th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 894-1818
-
2
Suncoast Medical Clinic601 7th St S, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 894-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied everything went well.I would give him A 5 rating.
About Dr. Nicholas Kozlov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1912992975
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- U Tex
- Vand Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
