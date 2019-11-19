Overview

Dr. Nicholas Kozlov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kozlov works at Suncoast Medical Clinic in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.