Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubik III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD
Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / Medical School and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and UPMC Passavant - Cranberry.
Dr. Kubik III works at
Dr. Kubik III's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Office5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
-
2
Moon Office725 Cherrington Pkwy, Moon Township, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-7800Thursday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Sewickley Office1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Cranberry Office144 Emeryville Dr Ste 130, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- UPMC Passavant - Cranberry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kubik III?
After a miss diagnosis by an emergency room doctor in 2010, I found Dr. Kubik who successfully replaced my right knee joint. In 2013 when I was having issues with my left knee, I could not think of anyone else to turn to. After a fall in 2016 he repaired my left rotator cuff and in October of 2022 i returned to him to repair a significant tear in my right rotator cuff. I cannot think of anyone I trust more and have expressed my confidence in him to my family who have availed themselves of his expertise and skill.
About Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1548252190
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State Med Center Columbus Oh
- Hamot Med Ctr/Shriners
- University of Pittsburgh / Medical School
- Washington and Jefferson
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kubik III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kubik III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kubik III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubik III works at
Dr. Kubik III has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubik III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
166 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubik III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubik III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubik III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubik III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.