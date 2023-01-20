Overview of Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD

Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / Medical School and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and UPMC Passavant - Cranberry.



Dr. Kubik III works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Moon Township, PA, Sewickley, PA and Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.