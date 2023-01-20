See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (166)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD

Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / Medical School and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley and UPMC Passavant - Cranberry.

Dr. Kubik III works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Moon Township, PA, Sewickley, PA and Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kubik III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Office
    5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-5500
    Monday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Moon Office
    725 Cherrington Pkwy, Moon Township, PA 15108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 262-7800
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Sewickley Office
    1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 262-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Cranberry Office
    144 Emeryville Dr Ste 130, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 262-7800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Heritage Valley Sewickley
  • UPMC Passavant - Cranberry

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548252190
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State Med Center Columbus Oh
    Residency
    • Hamot Med Ctr/Shriners
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh / Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington and Jefferson
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Kubik III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubik III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kubik III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kubik III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kubik III has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubik III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    166 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubik III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubik III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubik III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubik III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

