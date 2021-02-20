Dr. Nicholas Kyriazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyriazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Kyriazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Kyriazi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Kyriazi works at
Locations
1
Littleton Pediatric Medical Center206 W County Line Rd Ste 110, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 791-9999
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Kyriazi. He spends so much time with you and your child in the exam room making sure all your questions are answered. Such great medical care.
About Dr. Nicholas Kyriazi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265425151
Education & Certifications
- Children's Medical Center (Washington Dc)
- Childrens National Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kyriazi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kyriazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kyriazi works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kyriazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kyriazi.
