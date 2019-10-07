See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Nicholas La Gamma, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nicholas La Gamma, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. La Gamma works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Center for Colon & Rectal Diseases at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Center for Colon & Rectal Diseases at Great Neck
    900 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 714-4650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Analgesic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Mass Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Stricture Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis of the Ileum Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fissures
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sigmoid Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2019
    Dr. La Gamma is a wonderful doctor/surgeon!! I had a large polyp in my colon that could not be removed entirely during a colonoscopy. I went to see Dr. La Gamma the very next day and within two weeks I was having surgery. He answered all of my questions thoroughly. Dr. La Gamma was knowledgeable and compassionate. Dr. La Gamma performed a laparoscopic anterior resection on me. The very next day he came to see me twice in the hospital. His team was wonderful and the women in the office were also very caring and helpful. At my follow up appointment, Dr. La Gamma removed my staples and explained that I had stage 1 colon cancer. Wow!!! Was I in shock!!!! I’m extremely anxious to begin with and Dr. La Gamma noticed that right from the onset. He knew how to reassure me that things are and will be ok. He took my husband and I back to his office and spoke to us for quite some time. If you need a colorectal doctor/surgeon, see Dr. La Gamma. You will be in great hands with him!!!
    Jennifer Albahae — Oct 07, 2019
    About Dr. Nicholas La Gamma, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427373216
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore Univ Hosp
    Residency
    • NY Presby Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers|St. Vincent's Catholic Medical Center Now Closed
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
