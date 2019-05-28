Dr. Nicholas Lancaster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Lancaster, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Lancaster, MD
Dr. Nicholas Lancaster, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Hood, TX. They completed their residency with National Naval Medical Center
Dr. Lancaster works at
Dr. Lancaster's Office Locations
Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center36065 SANTA FE AVE, Fort Hood, TX 76544 Directions (254) 288-8491Monday6:30am - 3:00pmTuesday6:30am - 3:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 3:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pm
Sharpe Vision modern LASIK11005 Burnet Rd Ste 120, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 596-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Lancaster at Fort Hood at least 5 or 6 times. He always takes the time to explain things clearly and make sure I understand all instructions. He's always in a good mood and is a pleasure to see. I would recommend Dr. Lancaster to anyone looking for a caring and positive eye doctor.
About Dr. Nicholas Lancaster, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1063776102
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lancaster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lancaster accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lancaster speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancaster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancaster.
