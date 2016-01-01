Dr. Nicholas Latchana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latchana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Latchana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Latchana, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Latchana works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gastrointestinal & Hepatobiliary Cancer)125 Queens Rd Ste 430, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latchana?
About Dr. Nicholas Latchana, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851612089
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latchana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latchana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latchana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latchana works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Latchana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latchana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latchana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latchana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.