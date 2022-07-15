Overview

Dr. Nicholas Lavin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.



Dr. Lavin works at Lsu Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.