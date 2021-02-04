See All Plastic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Nicholas Leonardi, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Leonardi, DO

Dr. Nicholas Leonardi, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Leonardi works at Plastic Surgery Group in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leonardi's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Group
    80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 761-9030

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Feb 04, 2021
    Dr. Leonardi is outstanding! He is very caring, compassionate, and has amazing bedside manners. I had a cosmetic procedure done by him, which was very complex, he worked miracles. I had confidence again I hadn’t had in years. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a cosmetic or reconstructive surgeon.
    About Dr. Nicholas Leonardi, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Leonardi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leonardi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonardi works at Plastic Surgery Group in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Leonardi’s profile.

    Dr. Leonardi has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Leonardi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonardi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

