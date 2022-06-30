Overview of Dr. Katie Lewandowski, DO

Dr. Katie Lewandowski, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Virginia, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Lewandowski works at Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.