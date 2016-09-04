Dr. Nicholas Lillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Lillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Lillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CT.
Locations
Endoscopy Center of Fairfield425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 374-4966
Surgery Center of Fairfield County112 Quarry Rd, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 452-1411
Saul Feldman MD & Strick Woods Mdllc2660 Main St Ste 203, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-4966
Gastroenterology Specialty Group,LLC115 Technology Dr Unit B201, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 452-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lillo took care of me in Pa. and saved my life. He listens to you, doesnt rush, very good and prompt at answering phone calls. Would not hesitate to recommend him, I miss him!!!!!
About Dr. Nicholas Lillo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
