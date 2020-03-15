Dr. Nicholas Lowery, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Lowery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, PA. They graduated from SAINT VINCENTS MEDICAL CENTER / NUCLEAR MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Lowery's Office Locations
WHS Wound and Skin Healing Center204 Wellness Way, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 223-6903
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a great experience with Dr. Lowery every time I've been there. Always professional and concerned.
About Dr. Nicholas Lowery, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285881854
Education & Certifications
- SAINT VINCENTS MEDICAL CENTER / NUCLEAR MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.