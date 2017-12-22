Dr. Nicholas Luzietti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luzietti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Luzietti, MD
Dr. Nicholas Luzietti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Tyler Dental Works928 N Glenwood Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 535-9041
Tyler Family Circle of Care1001 N Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions (903) 535-9041
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
When we wanted to get pregnant again for a second time the Dr. In Dr. Luzietti office we were previously seeing was no longer delivering babies, I was nervous at first when he recommended Dr. Luzietti to us. All I can say is I am so happybhebwas our OB, was the best Dr. I could have ever asked for. With great bed side manners and taking plenty of time to talk and discuss problems and options with you. Over all I would highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Luzietti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luzietti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luzietti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luzietti has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luzietti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luzietti speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Luzietti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luzietti.
