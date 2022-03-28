Overview of Dr. Nicholas Lygizos, MD

Dr. Nicholas Lygizos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Lygizos works at Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists Of Illinois in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL, Libertyville, IL, Skokie, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Chicago, IL, Glenview, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL and Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.