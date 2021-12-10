See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD

Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Mahoney works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahoney's Office Locations

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 (410) 955-1112
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    6430 Rockledge Dr Fl 6, Bethesda, MD 20817 (240) 482-1100
    Wilmer Eye Institute
    7315 Wisconsin Ave Ste 610, Bethesda, MD 20814 (240) 482-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Entropion
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Blepharoplasty
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Keratitis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenectomy
Dacryoadenitis
Dacryocystectomy
Dacryocystorhinostomy
Diplopia
Endophthalmitis
Enucleation of Eye
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Glaucoma
Headache
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Mechanical Strabismus
Migraine
Mohs Surgery
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Orbit Evisceration
Orbital Cellulitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoblastoma
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus
Strabismus Surgery
Tear Duct Surgery
Visual Field Defects
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2021
    andrea simhony — Dec 10, 2021
    About Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1194875864
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

