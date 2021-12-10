Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD
Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Dr. Mahoney's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-1112Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 6430 Rockledge Dr Fl 6, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 482-1100
Wilmer Eye Institute7315 Wisconsin Ave Ste 610, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (240) 482-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mahoney is an incredible Dr. He really knows his medical field. I trust him. He is a very Approachable doctor. And I feel very comfortable with him. Asking different questions. He’s very patient. I’m very kind
About Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahoney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.