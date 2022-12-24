Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Digestive Health & Nutrition725 Cherrington Pkwy Ste 100, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-1000Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahoney?
Dr. Mahoney and his entire staff provided a grade A experience. From check in to discharge, all staff members were professional, cordial, and incredibly accommodating. I couldn’t have been more pleased - thanks so much!
About Dr. Nicholas Mahoney, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356507297
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.