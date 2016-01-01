Overview of Dr. Nicholas Mahr, MD

Dr. Nicholas Mahr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from HARTFORD HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck and Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center.



Dr. Mahr works at Memorial Pulmonary Clinic in Bismarck, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.